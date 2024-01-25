Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 657,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,055,553 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $30.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,849.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,337.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

