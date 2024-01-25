Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 96,467 shares.The stock last traded at $167.98 and had previously closed at $167.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $157.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 366.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,725,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

