BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday. 31,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 32,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $521.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LND. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

