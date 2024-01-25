AR Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 896,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

