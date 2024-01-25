AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.8% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.06. The company had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

