Financial Connections Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,837 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

