Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

