Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,969 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 32,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,380,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,348,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,592,000 after acquiring an additional 103,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

