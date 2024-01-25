First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 37,025 shares.The stock last traded at $89.19 and had previously closed at $88.10.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What are fintech companies?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.