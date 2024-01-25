First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 37,025 shares.The stock last traded at $89.19 and had previously closed at $88.10.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,580,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,480,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

