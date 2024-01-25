Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 9,576 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

