Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down to $84.36

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.36, but opened at $82.67. Brunswick shares last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 181,375 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.