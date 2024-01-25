Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.18. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 582,691 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

