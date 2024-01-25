Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.62. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 60,079 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

