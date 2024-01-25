Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $28.57

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $27.48. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 973,944 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 214,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 67.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 200,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,833 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,653,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,441,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

