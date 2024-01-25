IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.45. IonQ shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2,756,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter valued at about $28,845,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IonQ by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

