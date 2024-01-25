Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $103.90

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.90, but opened at $94.41. Concentrix shares last traded at $90.49, with a volume of 81,289 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

