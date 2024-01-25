Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down to $12.06

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.14. Liquidia shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 650,371 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LQDA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.