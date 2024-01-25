Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 2,577.1% in January

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 2,577.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,749. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

