Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,164.7% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $8,610,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $7,598,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.