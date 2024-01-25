Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Up 245.1% in January

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 245.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Spear Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 28,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,513. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.
About Spear Alpha ETF
