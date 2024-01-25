Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Up 245.1% in January

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 245.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Spear Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 28,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,513. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Get Spear Alpha ETF alerts:

About Spear Alpha ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.