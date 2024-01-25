Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Expands By 1,625.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,625.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOUNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 12,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,832. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

