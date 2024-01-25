Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the December 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNOA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 440,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,668. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

