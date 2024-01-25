SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Down 80.6% in January

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the December 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

SMXWW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. SMX has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

