First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the December 31st total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 75,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after acquiring an additional 308,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,325,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

