Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 339 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Argus cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 258,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.