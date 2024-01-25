Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.38. 132,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,469. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

