Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 210 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,928.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. 314,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,641. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

