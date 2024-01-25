Nottingham Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,888. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
