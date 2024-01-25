Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 184,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 235,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 2,011,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,154,248. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.