Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 2,082 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

