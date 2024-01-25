Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,410 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,870. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

