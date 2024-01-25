Black Swift Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 121.1% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $448.11. 1,259,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,632. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $449.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.86 and a 200-day moving average of $413.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

