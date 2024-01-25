Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 459,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,249. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $193.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

