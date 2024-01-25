Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,745 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 151,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,975. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

