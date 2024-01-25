Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CFFN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,957. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $858.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after acquiring an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

