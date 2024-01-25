Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $103.31. 365,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

