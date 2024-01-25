Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.22. 1,577,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

