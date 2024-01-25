First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 646,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

