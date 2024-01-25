Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,886. The company has a market capitalization of $249.20 million, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Blue Foundry Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.