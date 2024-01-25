Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $93.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 354,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

