Truist Financial Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $193.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $227.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

TSLA stock traded down $21.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 97,114,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,069,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.67. Tesla has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

