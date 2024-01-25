W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $92.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE WRB traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

