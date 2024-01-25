Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

