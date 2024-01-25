Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,086,000 after acquiring an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,403,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.03. 48,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.