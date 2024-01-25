Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 118,766 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 57,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

