Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 230,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,080. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

