Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.83. 91,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

