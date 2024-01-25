Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 549,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

