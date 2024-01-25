Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.84. 414,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,963. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

