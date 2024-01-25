Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.91. 632,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $242.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

